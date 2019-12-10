Car plows through cement barrier, narrowly misses people outside JeffCo Courthouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Golden Police are investigating after a car took out a light pole, a cement barrier and then narrowly missed several people on the sidewalk in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Scott Cline said he was leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse after serving jury duty when he was almost hit by the car on the sidewalk. He said the car came within 10 feet of him and several other people. A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy said the car was driving in circles in the circular drive in front of the building before veering off into the barrier and onto the sidewalk.

Cline filmed video of the aftermath of the crash. In the video, first responders rush to the car and check on the driver. Cline said the driver was unresponsive after the crash.

A spokesperson for the Golden Police Department said the crash is under investigation, but it appears at this time that it was medical-related and not an intentional act.

