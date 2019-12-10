× ‘Best Christmas ad of the year’; $130 hardware commercial is touching hearts around the world

RHAYADER, Wales– A Christmas ad created for a hardware store in Wales has captured the attention of people from around the world.

Hafod Hardware in Rhayader posted the ad online on December 1st. Since then, it has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The ad was produced for around $130 and Hafod Hardware says that money was spent to get the singer in the studio.

The ad features 2-year-old Arthur Lewis Jones. It shows him waking up in the morning, getting ready and going to work at the Hafod Hardware shop. It even shows Arthur wrapping a present for a customer.

The video ends with “Be a kid this Christmas” flashing on the screen.

Many are calling this the best Christmas ad of the year on social media.

This is beautiful. Without question THE BEST Christmas advert this year. Who’s the singer by the way? Stunning version of a classic @Sue_Charles @cerysmatthews — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) December 4, 2019

This is fantastic! Brought a tear to my eye. The best Christmas ad I’ve seen this year 👏👏👏👏 — Lady Karen (@k1482) December 4, 2019