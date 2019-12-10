Aurora teacher named ‘Coach of the Year’ in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA — A business teacher from Grandview High School in Aurora has been named, ‘Coach of the Year’, for the entire state of Colorado.

Will Baird competed against more than 350 other coaches in the state for the, ‘Schomp Honda Coach of the Year’ title.

He was nominated by two of his students and learned about the big win Tuesday morning.

"This is my calling: Teaching and Coaching. And just to be rewarded in a different way that I never expected was just very, very unbelievable and surreal,” Baird said.

Not only does Baird win bragging rights (though he’s not the type to brag), he also wins a three-year lease of a 2020 Honda Passport and a $5,000 prize he can donate to any sports or educational programs.

"For me it’s like a blessing in disguise,” Baird explained.

Baird has worked at Grandview High School for 9 years. Aside from teaching business, he coaches boys and girls JV soccer and girls basketball.

Prior to becoming a teacher, Baird was a banker.

"I really love what I do and I’d do it for free,” the coach said.