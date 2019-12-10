× After 45 years, dormant elementary school in Denver’s Golden Triangle gets new owners

A new era has begun for the Evans School in the Golden Triangle.

The former elementary school at 1115 Acoma St., a protected Denver landmark that has sat largely unused under the same ownership since the 1970s, sold in a two-part deal that closed Friday.

Joe Vostrejs, a founder of Denver-based City Street Investors — which is part of the joint venture that purchased the school — said the new ownership group is “committed to making it something really useful for that neighborhood.”

“The building has really been sitting like it is for my entire adult life, and it always seemed a little odd. Why isn’t something happening there?” said Vostrejs, 59.

Vostrejs and his partners hope to eventually open the first floor of the building to the public, and bring in food and beverage operators. Plans for the upper two floors are less clear.

Read more about the plans on BusinessDen.com.