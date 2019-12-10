× ACLU sues Frontier Airlines for discrimination against pregnant and breastfeeding employees

DENVER– The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Colorado filed two lawsuits against Frontier Airlines Tuesday, alleging that it denied employees basic accommodations for pregnancy and breastfeeding.

In the lawsuit, four Frontier pilots and four flight attendants say that some of Frontier’s policies harm pregnant or breastfeeding employees.

The lawsuit also alleges that Frontier refuses to provide accommodations relating to breastfeeding and has even banned employees from pumping while on duty. As a result, the plaintiffs in these cases allege that they have lost income and other benefits from being forced onto unpaid leave. Several who have returned to work and attempted to continue breastfeeding without accommodations have suffered from pain, leaking and swollen breasts, infection, and other serious health issues, while others felt they had no choice but to give up breastfeeding, according to the lawsuit.

A discrimination lawsuit was filed with the EEOC on behalf of the four pilots in 2016. In 2017, similar charges were filed with the EEOC by the four flight attendants.

The ACLU created a video with interviews from some of the employees who are a part of the lawsuit. You can see it here.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement: