A few mild days before heavy mountain snow returns

DENVER-- The next few days will be dry, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The mountains will be partly cloudy today and dry, except for a few flurries in the Northern Mountains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

It will be dry in the mountains on Wednesday and part of Thursday.

The next storm system arrives Thursday night in the mountains with snow. Snow turns heavy on Friday. It lingers on Saturday and Sunday.

Accumulations look heavy between Thursday night and Saturday morning, 1-2 feet at the ski areas. Temperatures drop into the single digits and teens. Powder Day = Saturday.

Across the Front Range, the impact will be less. Most of the snow will be captured by the mountains. We have a 20% chance of rain/snow on Friday, 20% snow Saturday and 40% snow on Sunday. Any snow accumulation appears light.

Dry weather returns on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

White Christmas? The chances of having snow falling on Christmas in Denver are historically about 15%.

