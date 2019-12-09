Sneak Peek: $20 million mansion hits the market in Evergreen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. – A potentially record-setting piece of real estate just hit the market in Evergreen.

Former NASCAR driver and heir to the Yellow Pages fortune Richard Berry is selling his 80-acre estate for $19,999,000.

“To see a home priced above $10 million in our market is certainly a few times, a couple times a decade, but it’s not very frequent,” listing agent Sean Endsley with LIV Sotheby’s Realty told FOX31.

Endley and his listing partner Heather Graham have spent the past six months preparing for the house to go on the market. They have had to learn the ins and outs of more than 50,000 square feet of living space.

“This is such a unique property,” Endsley said.

Our tour began with Endsley asking if we preferred to take the stairs or the elevator to view the top level. We took the elevator, which led us to a master bedroom, bathroom and closet combination that is bigger than many Front Range homes.

The main house is made up of 22,864 square feet, including six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The oversized kitchen has five ovens. The living room has 29-foot vaulted ceilings. The dining room features a Chihuly chandelier.

“My favorite part is probably the pool,” Endsley said.

The indoor pool features a waterslide and a waterfall. The poolroom also has a tiki bar, men and women’s locker rooms, real palm trees and a fresco-style ceiling with thousands of fiber optic lights to simulate the stars.

Down the hall is owner Richard Berry’s favorite room: the theater.

Berry spent $2 million designing and installing a soundproof movie theater designed with stadium D-Box seating, concert lighting and professional speakers capable of producing 170 decibels, although it’s kept below 120 decibels to protect guests’ hearing.

The soundproof theater is modeled after the Starship Enterprise from "Star Trek," complete with custom upholstery, a command module and custom wall and ceiling panels.

Other areas of the home include an eight-car attached garage, two laundry rooms, two studies, a rec room, a great room, a mud room, a family room, a media room, a sunroom, a utility room and a wine cellar.

“This house took several years to build,” Endsley said. “He wanted a home that would impress.”

One of the most impressive features of the property is a second building that is even bigger than the main home. Berry calls it his “car barn.”

“Just the car storage part is probably 100 yards and can hold over 100 cars,” Endsley said.

The car barn is 27,411 square feet and includes one bedroom and two more bathrooms. In addition to the vehicle storage area, it features a car maintenance area and a car wash.

“I have never seen a space like this with a property,” Endsley said.

While the potential buyer may not need as much room to store vehicles, the building can be used for other purposes including as an equestrian facility, a sports field, an ice rink or a meeting space.

Additionally, the half-mile driveway, all patios, decks and deck aprons are equipped with a radial snowmelt system. When snow falls on the property, they instantly melt. Almost no shoveling is required.

“The owner did invest $32 million in the construction of this property, so $20 million is a steal,” Endsley said.

He says the luxury home market in Colorado is picking up steam. Luxury homes are selling ten percent faster currently than they were this time last year, according to Endsley.

He says the market isn’t quite as hot as the real estate market is for average homes on the Front Range. There are an equal number of luxury buyers and sellers.

When asked how long Berry’s property might take to sell, Endsley said, “These can go pretty quickly. But generally, I would tell my clients to expect a couple years.”

The big question is: who buys $20 million homes?

“These are usually international buyers. They’re normally entertainers…and professional athletes,” Endsley said.

He says Evergreen attracts many celebrities because it is more low-key and affordable than places like Aspen or Vail, yet it offers the same kind of mountain seclusion.

“It seems like there’s always someone in town visiting, having lunch, visiting a gallery,” he said.

However, upon listing Berry’s home, Endsley says a new category of high-end buyers has emerged.

“We have had recent interest in this home in particular from the marijuana industry,” Endsley said.

You can find out more information about the home here.