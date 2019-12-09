× Site near RiNo’s 38th and Blake sells for $7M ahead of planned redevelopment

DENVER — A notable family name is pulling into the 38th and Blake station in RiNo.

R Cap Blake Street LLC purchased the industrial site at 3930 Blake St. — a short walk from the commuter rail stop — for $7.19 million last week, according to public records.

The LLC is associated with Jon Ratner, state records show. Ratner is a former executive with Forest City Realty Trust, and a descendant of the founders of the company, which sold to Brookfield Asset Management in 2018 for $11.4 billion.

Forest City is the firm responsible for master-planning Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, and Ratner lived in Denver for a time, according to the Colorado Real Estate Journal.

Ratner did not respond to a Friday request for comment conveyed through an assistant. Brookfield is not involved with the deal.

