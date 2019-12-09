× Serving Those Who Serve partners to donate to on Colorado Gives Day

In honor of Colorado Gives Day, FOX31 is excited to give back to our veteran focused non-profit partners with the help of viewers like you.

Join us on Tuesday in our efforts to give back to organizations that do so much for our Colorado community.

What is Colorado Gives Day?

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving.

Below you will find a list of organizations FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, has partnered with in support of their efforts.

Follow the respective link for whichever organization you are kind enough to donate to and it will direct you to their donation page. On behalf of our partners, we thank you for your participation in Colorado Gives Day.

Serving Those Who Serve Partners:

Adaptive Adventures

Adaptive Adventures provides progressive outdoor sports opportunities to improve quality of life for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and their families. We believe that all individuals with physical disabilities should have access to participation in outdoor sports regardless of their location, equipment needs or economic status.

Colorado National Guard

The Colorado National Guard is a part-time military component that serves here in Colorado a minimum of 1 weekend a month and 2 weeks a year so they will be ready should the nation or their community need them. Soldiers may qualify for up to 100% tuition assistance for college, a monthly college stipend, up to $50,000 in student loan repayment, or even a sign-on bonus of $20,000.

Colorado Veterans Project

The Colorado Veterans Project is the Serving Those Who Serve primary partner and is a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local Veterans and Veteran organizations. Their mission is to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our Veterans.

Freedom Service Dogs of America

Your donation helps Freedom Service Dogs provide the gift of custom-trained service dogs to people in need—at no charge. On Colorado Gives Day, you can make a life-changing difference for children, veterans, and other adults with disabilities such as autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress (PTS).

Healing Warriors Program

While the national suicide rate is 17.5 per 100K for the general population, the suicide rate for Colorado veterans is 42.9. This makes Colorado one of the highest states in the nation for Veteran suicide loss of life. Healing Warriors Program provides non-narcotic therapies interrupting factors that can result in Veteran Suicides including pain, trauma, sleep disturbance and traumatic brain injuries. This year, we have provided over 4,000 treatment sessions to active duty and deploying troops, veterans and their families. Please join us in delivering care to our service members.

The Home Front Cares

When you donate to The Home Front Cares, your tax-deductible donation will provide emergency grants to pay essential living expenses like rent, utilities and car repairs. They serve Veterans and their families throughout all of Colorado, and have strong connections throughout the state with other non-profit and referral agencies, military installations, the VA and other veteran service organizations. Their caseworkers provide referral services to many of these agencies, ensuring our clients receive financial, family and emotional counseling and services, even when they do not qualify for our financial support.

Project Sanctuary

Project Sanctuary is changing the way military families heal. Their therapeutic program gives families hope, helps them reconnect, and empowers them to move forward. Together with their supporters, they are a force for military families. Their comprehensive evidence-based program is one of the only ones treating the entire family, active duty service members from all branches of the military, and veterans from all eras of service. They reconnect families, restore hope, and change lives through therapeutic retreat and long-term family support services.

Stripes to Bars

Stripes To Bars provides mentoring and flight training scholarships to help veterans achieve their dreams of becoming a civilian pilots. Aviation training helps ease the transition from military to civilian life and creates a pipeline to help fill the US pilot shortage.