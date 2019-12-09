Ralston Valley High School student dies in single-vehicle accident in Arvada

Posted 4:50 am, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58AM, December 9, 2019

ARVADA, Colo. — A Ralston Valley High School student was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, the Arvada Police Department said.

The 17-year-old male was the only person inside a 2001 white GMC pickup truck that veered off the eastbound lane and crashed into a tree about 5:30 a.m. in the 14400 block of West 72nd Avenue.

The boy was taken to a a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the boy will be released later by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Google Map for coordinates 39.826980 by -105.161250.

