× Officer wounded in Fort Lupton shooting out of ICU, beginning mobility therapy

DENVER — The Fort Lupton officer wounded in a shooting last week is out of the intensive care unit and has begun mobility therapy, the Fort Lupton Police Department said Friday night.

Sgt. Chris Pelton has been recovering in a Denver-area hospital since Dec. 2, when he was shot in the face outside a home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place in Fort Lupton.

The shooting occurred while Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

When police arrived, investigators say the man, 19-year-old Matthew Cotter, opened fire.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter.

Pelton and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, after waiving his Miranda rights, Cotter admitted to firing at least three rounds at Pelton.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Pelton has undergone two surgeries since the shooting.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Pelton and his family pay for expenses during his long-term recovery.