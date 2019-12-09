Millennial Gift Ideas

Finding the perfect holiday gifts for the Millennials in your life can be challenging. Internationally recognized social media expert Shira Lazar, who also hosts a digital show called "What's Trending" and a radio show, has some TipsOnTV.com suggestions, including Nokia, Tranquility Weighted Blanket, and Disney Frozen Fan Fest.

