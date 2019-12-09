Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for stalking, attacking local woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Jason Cameron Stiles was sentenced on Friday to 16 years in prison for burglary and stalking a 20-year-old woman.

In a statement, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office revealed chilling details about the case. DA Dave Young said the case should serve as a safety reminder.

“You never know who is watching you. And you should always be aware of your surroundings,” said Young.

According to the press release, on Nov. 12, 2018, the now 30-year-old attacked the woman in the bedroom of her home. The victim fought him off and Stiles got away. Police later arrested Stiles. They found him with a knife and latex gloves, and found a gun he purchased outside the victim’s home.

Investigators later learned Stiles had broken into the victim’s home at least twice in October before the November attack.

The investigation found Stiles hid in the closet on multiple occasions, watching the woman undress, brush her teeth, get ready for bed and sleep.

"One of the scary things about this situation is that we could never really figure out how he was getting into the apartment. I think we assumed he was getting the garage code somehow. Either by watching her enter it or something like that and came through the garage door. But there was no really signs of entry,” added Young.

Young said investigators learned Stiles and the victim were in a class together at Front Range Community College during the fall of 2017 on the Westminster campus.

Stiles had likely been stalking her for a little more than a year.

Stiles pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, stalking and crime of violence using a weapon

According to Young, the victim is relieved Stiles will spend 16 years behind bars.