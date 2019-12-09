× Man killed in Bennett shooting, Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BENNETT, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Bennett early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says that about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home near John W. Avenue and McKinley Drive for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside the home. The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS but succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“A precursory investigation has revealed the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

The sheriff’s office did not release information about a suspect.

The victim has not been publicly identified.