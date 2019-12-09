× Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting at Lakewood 7-Eleven

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder (after deliberation) following a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven in Lakewood last month.

Israel Becerril-Rodiguez, 25, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Jesus Arambule Terrones outside the 7-Eleven at 1107 S. Sheridan Blvd. on Nov. 3.

Terrones was pronounced dead at the scene.

“According to the arrest affidavit, there were witness statements that Becerril-Rodriguez was acquainted with the victim and that he, Becerril-Rodriguez, was involved with Terrones’s ex-wife,” the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Becerril-Rodiguez was arrested in Nevada and extradited to Colorado on Nov. 26.

He is being held at the Jefferson County jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2020.