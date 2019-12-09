× Lakewood’s iconic entry art undergoing makeover

LAKEWOOD — Two of Lakewood’s most notable and noticeable public art pieces are being refurbished to help highlight the city’s historic neon past.

The two neon towers were situated along Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. One of the towers features the city’s name atop it; the other says, ‘Colfax’.

“They had been up for 20 years,” said Roger Wadnal, the comprehensive planning manager for Lakewood.

Wadnal said the city had the pieces taken down in November so they could be upgraded. Immediately, people noticed their absence. After all, they are considered the ‘entry way’ to Lakewood.

“When the sign company was taking the signs down they got a lot of concerns from people asking, ‘Are these signs coming back up?’” Wadnal said. “And the answer is ‘YES’”!

The towers are being remodeled by a business in Loveland.

Once they’re finished, the two art towers will have new lighting, new paint and new life.

“Over the years the paint has been fading. The neon is difficult to maintain,” Wadnal added.

The pieces should be back up and running around the New Year, according to the city of Lakewood.

The project has a price-tag of $30,000.