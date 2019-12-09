Juvenile seriously injured after being hit, trapped under SUV in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A juvenile was injured after being hit and stuck under an SUV near Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch on Monday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. near Monarch Boulevard and McArthur Ranch Road.

Rescue crews used extrication and stabilization equipment to get the child out from under the SUV.

The juvenile, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

