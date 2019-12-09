Holiday Gift Trends

Posted 10:39 am, December 9, 2019
Gift trends change, while gifting goals remain the same... finding something that is affordable and useful well after the holidays.  David Gregg, Senior Editor of BehindTheBuy.com, shares his top picks including Samsung.com, Worx.com, and Oral-B Genius X, Nokia 7.2, and Artie 3000 available at Amazon.com.

