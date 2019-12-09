Fort Lupton man complains of lengthy road construction in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LUPTON, Colo.—Local residents are growing tired of a road construction project that has been going on for weeks in their neighborhood.

“Today is the beginning of week three,” Fort Lupton resident Ray Ritter said, standing along the lip of Mustang Avenue. “There’s about a two foot drop from the sidewalk itself to our driveway. You would totally total your car trying to get into your driveway.”

What started as a “table-sized” pothole at the end of the street turned into an even bigger headache for residents along Mustang. Ritter says the city dug up the street, but has left a muddy chasm instead of a paved road.

“Ripped up the road, and that’s pretty much what they’ve done since,” Ritter said.

Ritter says the neighborhood has been complaining about the pothole since May or June, but the city only took action before Thanksgiving.

The head of Fort Lupton public works tells the Problem Solvers they understand it’s a big inconvenience for residents, but the project has been delayed by snow and then freezing temperatures. The city hopes on Tuesday the conditions will be ideal for the finishing touches, and possibly having the road paved by Friday.

“I’m appreciative that they’re fixing our road, first and foremost,” Ritter said. “However, I’m not appreciative of the three weeks it’s taken to do this.”