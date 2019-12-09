× Flurries possible Monday, then drier; next storm system arrives Friday

DENVER — Snow continues in the mountains until 9 a.m. Monday, then tapers off with another 1-2 inches of accumulation before ending.

There is a 10% chance of flurries in Denver and across the Front Range on Monday morning through noon.

Otherwise, there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 35 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and much warmer with highs in the 40s to 50 degrees.

The next storm system arrives Friday through Sunday.

Snow is likely in the mountains with 8-16 inches of accumulation. Scattered snow showers are possible in Denver and across the Front Range.

Highs turn colder over the weekend with 30s. It will turn drier on Monday.

