Dog Breed Guide Giveaway

if you're thinking of bringing home a fur-ever friend this holiday season... National Geographic Kids can help you decide on the perfect companion for your family!

The "Dog Breed Guide" is an excellent resource for families who are bringing home their first four-legged family member.

From Dachshunds to Dalmatians and poodles and pugs, it has an overview of more than 400 different dog breeds.

It covers which dogs make great family dogs, which are the most exotic and which are the laziest. It even explains what to do after you've picked your pooch from selecting a vet to puppy proofing.

