Dec. 6-8th Come to Castle Rock Holiday & Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring the whole family to the Castle Rock Holiday & Home Show, Friday, Dec. 6th - Sunday, Dec. 8th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. More than 150 local vendors, including The Sheldon Team Liv Sotheby's, will be there with great home improvement ideas, services, and products. You can also meet Santa and take a horse-drawn carriage ride Free! Parking and admission are also FREE! Visitors are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Help and Hope Center in Douglas County.