Arapahoe County man who beat caregiver to death sentenced to 48 years in prison

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A metro-area man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for beating his caregiver to death and sharing the video of the killing on social media, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

In August, 22-year-old Brad Baker pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Harsono Harsono. He also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery. As part of the plea deal, other charges against him were dismissed.

On June 4, 2017, neighbors called 911 to report a violent attack in the apartment where Baker and Harsono lived.

When Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Harsono profusely bleeding on the floor.

“An entertainment center and coffee table were overturned and a bedroom door was broken. Water and cooking oil were spilled, and blood splatters were on walls and the floor,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Harsono was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

A neighbor told deputies he saw Baker leaving the apartment complex in Harsono’s van.

Aurora police found Baker in the van early the next day. He was covered in dried blood, the DA’s office said.

Meanwhile, a Colorado Springs man called 911 and said he saw a video showing Baker beating another man with chairs and a frying pan.

“Later interviews with the man revealed Baker had contacted the man via Facebook Messenger video chat. Phone records indicated the video lasted 13 minutes,” the DA’s office said.

At Baker’s sentencing on Dec. 5, Chief Deputy DA Andrew Steers described the crime as particularly brutal and heinous.

“Mr. Harsono was beaten with everything in that room. And the man who received the video told investigators Baker laughed as he did it. This was an intentional act,” Steers said in a statement.

Steers tried the case alongside Chief Deputy DA Brian Eckhardt.

“Mr. Harsono fled religious persecution in Indonesia and was making a new life here,” Eckhardt said. “He chose a life of service, and he did nothing but try to help the defendant. Instead of gratitude, he received a brutal beating. His daughters’ last moments with their father are painful memories.”

Forty-eight years is the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Colorado.

“The maximum sentence might not help them heal, but it is the appropriate resolution for this horrific crime,” Eckhardt said.

The DA’s office said charges are still pending against another man suspect of being Baker’s accomplice.