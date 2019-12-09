Mild temperatures in metro Denver through Thursday; cold front arrives late Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The chill in the air will be moving out for a few days as milder temperatures return to metro Denver and the Front Range.

Expect partly sunny skies from Tuesday through Thursday. The high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s each day, with Wednesday being the warmest.

Increasing clouds arrive on Friday as a cold front heads our way. The front may produce some light rain/snow showers from late Friday night into early on Saturday. Currently, accumulation looks very light in most places. Temperatures will dip from the 40s Friday into the 30s Saturday.

A second cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s on Sunday. There will also be a period of light snow through much of the day. Accumulation looks possible with several inches. We are still working out the final totals and will update you should it look deeper. Either way, it will be a cold and snowy end to the weekend.

