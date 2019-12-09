× 7 injured in fire at oil site near Boulder-Weld county line

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Seven people were injured in a fire at an oil site in a rural area near the Boulder-Weld county line Monday night.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, the fire occurred about 8:30 p.m. near East County Line Road and County Road 20 1/2.

The seven injured people were taken to the hospital. They suffered moderate injuries, according to the fire department.

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the fire or who owns the oil site.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.