U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar brings presidential campaign to Denver, stresses voting rights at town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her 2020 presidential campaign to the Mile High City on Sunday, joining Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold for a town hall.

“All the things you want — climate change, education reform and health care — unless we make sure everyone can vote, it makes it a lot harder. And this is the fundamental issue of our election: democracy,” Klobuchar said.

Locals and visitors packed the IBEW Local 111 labor union building to see Klobuchar, a 59-year-old three-term U.S. Senator from Minnesota. She focused on voting rights and security.

“I've already led the bill to get more money to states. We got $6 million to you guys, and that was good for voting. But we have got to do more than that,” said Klobuchar, “We have got to require the 11 states to get their act together.”

Griswold told FOX31 she invited Klobuchar to see Colorado’s success in the voting realm. FOX31 asked Klobuchar why it is important for her to be in Colorado when she suggested 11 other states struggle with voting.

“Well, because you've got to set a standard on democracy, and this is going to be a major issue in this election,” Klobuchar said. “It`s going to be a major issue, because you’ve got a president that isn’t doing anything to help when it comes to elections, so why not look at some of the best models? And one of them is Colorado.”

Klobuchar added that Colorado is a Super Tuesday state.

“I'm going to be in this well past Super Tuesday, so you are a super-super state," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar also took a dig to toward democratic opponent Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who just announced his entry into the Democratic primary.

“I've got to be here. I'm not going to be able to buy all of those ads like one of my opponents, so I need people to know who I am face to face," Klobuchar said.