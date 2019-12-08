× Quiet Sunday along Front Range, Mountain snow continues

A cold front will continue to impact the region as we end our weekend on Sunday. In the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains, expect a gradual increase in clouds with highs in the lower 50s. You’ll notice some breezy conditions, especially during the afternoon hours.

This cold front will have a bigger impact in the mountains, where periods of heavy snow will be possible throughout the day. Travel will be difficult at times due to the strong wind and heavy snow. Snow showers will continue in the high country through Sunday night, ending Monday morning. Totals in the high country will range from 3-10″ with localized higher amounts.

Meanwhile along the eastern half of the state, a few late day scattered snow showers and a wintry mix can’t be ruled out Sunday evening. A few flurries may linger into Monday morning, but this does not look to impact the morning drive for those living along and east of I-25. Little to no accumulation is expected in this region.

Quiet weather will return as we head into the rest of the work week. By Monday afternoon the sunshine will return, helping temperatures make it back into the 30s behind the front. Seasonal temps will return by Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Expect highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the second half of the work week with plenty of sunshine. There is the potential for our next cold front to arrive Friday night into Saturday, bringing another round of snow to the Rockies and Front Range. We’ll monitor closely as we head through the start of the work week.

