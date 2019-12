× Police suspect homicide after woman found dead in South Quebec Way apartment

Denver Police said Sunday afternoon a woman’s “suspicious” death is under investigation as a homicide.

Police investigating a welfare check around 1:30 p.m. found the woman dead in an apartment in the 1200 block of South Quebec Way, said Kurt Barnes, a police spokesperson.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).