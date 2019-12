DENVER — One person was injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The assault happened about 3 a.m. in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, near Kennedy Golf Course in southeast Denver.

A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.