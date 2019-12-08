Gameday live blog: Broncos go for second straight win

HOUSTON — The Broncos will seek their second consecutive win when they take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Broncos (4-8) are coming off a last-second, 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos need to win their last four games to avoid the franchise having three consecutive losing seasons since 1972.

It’s the first of two consecutive road games for the Broncos before ending the season with two home games.

Rookie Drew Lock makes his second consecutive start and will do so against a Texans team that beat the New England Patriots last week and leads the AFC South.

Follow all the action in the gameday live blog.