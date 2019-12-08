Fort Collins woman killed in avalanche on south Diamond Peak

Posted 9:14 pm, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23PM, December 8, 2019
Map of Cameron Pass and Diamond Peaks

Map of Cameron Pass and Diamond Peaks. Courtesy of Colorado Avalanche Information Center

A backcountry skier from Fort Collins died Sunday after an avalanche buried her near Cameron Pass along state Highway 14, authorities said.

It’s the first death from an avalanche this season in Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A member of the 29-year-old woman’s party and others nearby dug her from the snow, but she did not survive, according to information released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the CAIC.

First responders received the 911 call about 2:45 p.m. The woman was not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.

Rescuers from the Sheriff’s Office and neighboring Jackson County  recovered her body from the mountainside.

CAIC said the avalanche happened at south Diamond Peak at 11,400 feet, where there was a “moderate” risk for avalanches.

“The avalanche was described as 2 to 3 feet deep, very wide, and running close to 500 feet vertically,” according to a preliminary report from CAIC.

CAIC said the area had a moderate risk for avalanches. They said there have been at least 185 reported avalanches in the state so far this season.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.