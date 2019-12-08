× Fort Collins woman killed in avalanche on south Diamond Peak

A backcountry skier from Fort Collins died Sunday after an avalanche buried her near Cameron Pass along state Highway 14, authorities said.

It’s the first death from an avalanche this season in Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A member of the 29-year-old woman’s party and others nearby dug her from the snow, but she did not survive, according to information released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the CAIC.

First responders received the 911 call about 2:45 p.m. The woman was not breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.

Rescuers from the Sheriff’s Office and neighboring Jackson County recovered her body from the mountainside.

CAIC said the avalanche happened at south Diamond Peak at 11,400 feet, where there was a “moderate” risk for avalanches.

“The avalanche was described as 2 to 3 feet deep, very wide, and running close to 500 feet vertically,” according to a preliminary report from CAIC.

CAIC said the area had a moderate risk for avalanches. They said there have been at least 185 reported avalanches in the state so far this season.