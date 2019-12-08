Firefighters line highway in honor of fallen Summit firefighter Ken Jones

Firefighters lined the highway Sunday as Ken Jones' colleagues transported the fallen firefighter's body from Summit County to Boulder.

First responders from Genessee, Lookout Mountain, Highland, Golden and Boulder paid their respects as the motorcade traveled by.

Jones died early Saturday morning, when he fell from the roof of a five-story condominium that had caught fire.

A Summit Fire and EMS spokesperson told FOX31 that Jones' crew will have time off work until after his memorial service, which has not yet been announced.

