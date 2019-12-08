Deputy finds man dead inside vehicle in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A patrol deputy found a man dead inside a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was on routine patrol near the Peak to Peak Highway and Gold Hill Road about 8 miles north of Nederland.

The deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on.

After approaching the vehicle, the deputy found a man in his 30s in the driver’s seat dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man has not been positively identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office and Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death. There are no indications of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.