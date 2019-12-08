Deputy finds man dead inside vehicle in Boulder County

Posted 8:23 am, December 8, 2019, by

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A patrol deputy found a man dead inside a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was on routine patrol near the Peak to Peak Highway and Gold Hill Road about 8 miles north of Nederland.

The deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on.

After approaching the vehicle, the deputy found a man in his 30s in the driver’s seat dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man has not been positively identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office and Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death. There are no indications of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 40.045893 by -105.516428.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.