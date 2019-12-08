Chance of freezing drizzle, flurries Monday morning with chilly temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain snowfall will continue this evening and overnight. Some local ski resorts have already picked up 1 to 4 inches of fresh powder as of 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Parts of the Front Range will see freezing drizzle develop in low clouds overnight. Freezing drizzle could chance over to light flurries in some spots early Monday morning. Not everyone on the Front Range or lower elevations will see showers on Monday morning but places that do could see wet or icy roadways. Areas that do see a light snow shower on Monday on the Front Range can expect little to no accumulation.

Snowfall will continue throughout Monday morning in Colorado's mountains.

By Monday afternoon, the storm will clear out and the clouds will break apart. Denver will see a chilly afternoon high temperature of 35 degrees.

Additional snowfall totals in the mountains will be 3 to 8 inches. Winds will be gusty at times making visibility low. Snowfall will move out by Monday afternoon.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry and clear Tuesday through Thursday. The next storm system arrives on Friday night into Saturday. This storm could bring Denver some snow showers on Saturday. It is still too far out to know if there will be accumulation but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

