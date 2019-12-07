Arvada police: Partially clothed man arrested after entering 3 homes

Posted 2:20 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, December 7, 2019

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was arrested Saturday morning after entering as many as three homes while partially clothed, the Arvada Police Department said.

About 10 a.m., police were called to a burglary in process in the 13900 block of West 65th Avenue.

Officers found the man and arrested him.

The suspect was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

His name and age were not released.

Arvada officers received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.814773 by -105.155094.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.