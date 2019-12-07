× Arvada police: Partially clothed man arrested after entering 3 homes

ARVADA, Colo. — A man was arrested Saturday morning after entering as many as three homes while partially clothed, the Arvada Police Department said.

About 10 a.m., police were called to a burglary in process in the 13900 block of West 65th Avenue.

Officers found the man and arrested him.

The suspect was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

His name and age were not released.

Arvada officers received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.