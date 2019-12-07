Mountain snow Sunday; mild on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be mild and mostly dry on the Front Range. High temperatures will hit the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or two but most places in the lower elevations will stay dry.

Snow showers will develop in the mountains on Sunday morning and will last into midday Monday before clearing out. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. Snowfall totals will be 5 to 10 inches with wind gusts up to 50mph making visibility low at times.

The Front Range has a small chance to see a few isolated snow showers on Monday morning but accumulation is not expected. High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s in Denver on Monday.

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 40s.

