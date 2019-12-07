× Firefighter dies after falling from roof of Copper Mountain condo

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Summit Fire and EMS firefighter fell to his death early Saturday morning while fighting a fire at a condominium in Copper Mountain.

The accident occurred about 2 a.m. at the Bridge End condominium at 860 Copper Rd.

Summit Fire and EMS said Ken Jones, 46, was battling a fire from the roof of the five-story condo when he fell.

Jones was a 20-year veteran of the fire department. He had climbed to the roof to try to find access to the fire.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a firefighter’s firefighter,” said Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino in a press release. “He’s been a valued member of our family for many years.”

Jones leaves behind a wife and two children. His death is the first in Summit Fire and EMS history.

The cause of the fall and the fire will be investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Summit Fire and EMS says that is protocol in a line-of-duty firefighting death.

No foul play is suspected.