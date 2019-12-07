Dog helps save Littleton man’s life during medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A Great Dane is a big part of the reason Littleton resident Mark Cashin is alive today.

On Nov. 20, Cashin began feeling sharp pains in his stomach and decided to lay down.

“As soon as I laid down, the pain got worse," Cashin recalled.

Bubbles, his 18-month-old Great Dane, kept Cashin alert.

“He kept licking my face, barking at me," Cashin said. "I couldn’t stand up," Cashin said.

Unable to stand, Cashin crawled to his cellphone to dial 911.

Paramedics soon arrived at the Cashins' Littleton home and were given a quick recap of the situation by Cashin himself, who had just collapsed.

The 55-year-old had suffered an abdominal aneurysm. He was rushed to Littleton Adventist Hospital and then Porter Adventist Hospital for treatment.

Luckily, with the help of Bubbles, Cashin has been getting stronger every day since the incident, and advises others to get help if something is wrong.

For Cashin, life with Bubbles means a bit more this Christmas season.

“He saved my life," Cashin said. "My dog saved my life. Steaks -- every night.”