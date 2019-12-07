× Denver college student wins $100,000 in tuition at football throwing contest

ARLINGTON, Texas — A college student from Denver will receive $100,000 in tuition for winning a football throwing contest during halftime at the Big 12 Conference championship game.

In 30 seconds, Jazlyn Rodriguez Hernandez threw 16 footballs into a large, mock Dr. Pepper can 10 yards away. Her opponent, Teagan Quintana, threw 8 in the same amount of time.

Rodriguez Hernandez is a student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

“My experiences have made empowering minority, low-income families and individuals my objective, through mentorship and financial education. My degree in Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies (CRES) will equip me to share the past efforts of trailblazing minorities with those I support so that they too are motivated to break the economic stigma,” she said in a statement.

Congrats to Denver native and TCU Student Jazlyn Rodriquez taking home the grand prize!pic.twitter.com/lNykixf7Lt — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) December 7, 2019

Following the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, Rodriguez Hernandez thanked those who have supported her.

“I feel so blessed,” she said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I want to thank my mom, my family, everyone at TCU … and everyone that I love and know!”