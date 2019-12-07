× Above average temps, mountain snow ahead this weekend

Temperatures will jump above average as we head through the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 50s across the Front Range. In the mountains, expect breezy conditions with highs in the 40s. This wind in the higher elevations will kick up some mountain wave clouds, so expect a gradual increase in cloud cover along the foothills and I-25 corridor throughout the afternoon hours.

Our next weather system will start to impact the state as early as midnight tonight, with mountain snow showers picking up. Heavy snow will be possible in the mountains throughout the day on Sunday, with a partly cloudy sky expected along and east of I-25. These clouds will keep temps a few degrees cooler than Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Throughout the evening and overnight hours on Sunday, snow will start to spread east. There is a slight chance of flurries along the I-25 corridor, but the eastern plains look to stay dry. Little to no accumulation is expected through the Monday morning drive, with up to 1″ possible in the Denver metro area. The mountains will hit the jackpot on this system, with totals ranging from 4-10″. Localized higher amounts up to 14″ will be possible in the high country.

Sunshine will return by Monday afternoon, but temps will take a while to recover. Expect highs to stay in the 30s to kick off the work week.

Highs by Tuesday will jump back to average, maxing out in the low 40s. We’ll keep seasonal and quiet weather around for the rest of the week, with 40s and 50s and sunshine through Friday.

