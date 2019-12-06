Weekend warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get to enjoy more sunshine over the weekend with milder temperatures too. Your Saturday will be filled with plenty of sunshine and it will be our warmest day with highs in metro Denver approaching 60 degrees. Snow will return to the Colorado mountains on Sunday and we'll have a few more clouds across the Front Range. Temperatures will still be mild with readings in Denver in the low 50s.

A cold front will arrive very late Sunday night into early on Monday. It will produce some snow showers for your morning drive. However, right now it appears we will have little to no accumulation across the metro Denver area. There could be an inch closer to the Wyoming border. The snow showers end quickly in the morning and the sun will return. It will be colder to start the work week with readings in the upper 30s.

The rest of next week looks pleasant with dry conditions, mainly sunny skies and highs in the 40s & 50s.

