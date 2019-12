× Students forced to evacuate Berthoud High School due to bomb threat

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.– A bomb threat on Friday morning forced Berthoud High School to evacuate.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says students were moved to Ivy Stockwell Elementary or sent home. Parents can pick up students at Ivy Stockwell Elementary.

A large police presence was seen in the area of the school.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.