South Broadway VFW building sells for $2M; restaurant conversion eyed

DENVER — It was a sale that neither side particularly wanted to see happen.

“We wish we could’ve stayed in that building,” said Matthew Dixon-Moran.

An Air Force veteran who served during the Gulf War, Dixon-Moran is the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2461. Earlier this week, the post sold its building at 1350 S. Broadway in Denver, at the edge of Platt Park.

“To put it simply, there just weren’t enough people coming into the post to pay the bills and keep the lights on,” he said.

The 8,711-square-foot building, which sits on a 0.4-acre lot and dates to 1942, sold for $2.1 million, according to listing broker Win King of King Commercial Real Estate. He represented the statewide VFW organization, which owned the real estate. The sale came after approval by Post 2461 itself.

