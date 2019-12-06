Problem Solved: Circle K surprises local couple with $700 after paycheck is swiped off counter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A local couple’s faith in humanity has been restored just days after someone swiped $700 from them at a convenience store.

Jennifer Sexton and her boyfriend Jon Jweinat were at the Circle K on the corner of South Telluride Street and Tower Road in Aurora on Tuesday, picking up a couple of things, when Jweinat accidentally left an envelope full of $700 on the counter.

When they realized they misplaced it, they retraced their steps and reviewed the security footage. Turns out, a man dressed in black appears to pick up the envelope, look inside, and take it. He was just behind them in line.

A day after FOX31 shared the footage and the couple’s story, Aurora police say the man who took the envelope called in and said he wanted to do the right thing. He returned part of the cash.

On Friday, FOX31 asked the couple to meet the Problem Solvers at the Circle K for another surprise.

The business gave the couple $700 in cash.

“You don’t have to do this,” Sexton told Circle K’s District Manager Raj Adhikari.

“No, we want to do it. We want to make it right for your kids,” Adhikari said.

Sexton previously told FOX31 they were planning to spend the paycheck on her 2-year-old son’s presents and a trip to see Santa.

“It broke our heart to think about the kid not being able to go see Santa,” Adhikari said.

“I was completely broke until my next paycheck and even then I would have still had to pay rent. But this really topped it off and made our whole year,” Jweinat said.

FOX31 captured the couple’s candid reactions to the kind gesture.

“The fact that Circle K wanted to provide this to us so my son can have a good Christmas, I think that’s over-the-top generous. I can’t believe it,” Sexton said.

“We felt really good, we wanted to make the matter right because unfortunately, it happened at one of our sites,” Adhikari said.

Circle K also gave the couple two car washes. Sexton said her son is obsessed with the car wash and she can’t wait to bring him through it.

“The community comes together and it’s just amazing to me how much people want to help out,” Sexton said.

Aurora police say they are continuing to investigate the initial theft. No charges have been filed.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.