Man seriously injured in Commerce City hit-and-run crash while crossing the road with walker

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road using a wheeled walker.

Police say the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Friday morning near the 6100 Block of Parkway Drive.

When police arrived to the scene of the accident, they learned that a person driving a gray four-door sedan left the scene.

The man who was struck by the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

If you have any information about the crash, please call 303-288-1535.