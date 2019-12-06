× Man charged with first-degree murder for November Adams County homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder about two weeks after another man was found shot to death in Adams County.

Alan Joseph Clifton, 30, was arrested Thursday. The Longmont man is also known as “A-Town” and is a member of the East Side Oldies criminal street gang, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

About 2:05 a.m. on Nov. 22, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at 8531 Jackson Ct., which is in an unincorporated portion of Adams County.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Authorities have not publicly released his name.

Detectives determined Clifton was a suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, detectives learned Clifton was driving a stolen vehicle. Deputies and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force found the vehicle “and conducted intensive surveillance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Clifton then drove into Fort Lupton as law enforcement tried to take him into custody. The sheriff’s office says he rammed a police vehicle.

“Deputies executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and safely terminated the pursuit in the area of Godding Hollow Road and the I-25 Frontage Road in Frederick. Clifton attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody by deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Clifton faces the following counts:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office says he also faces multiple traffic offenses and outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Clifton is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.