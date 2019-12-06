× Fog and warmer temps to start the weekend; Snow arrives Sunday-Monday

Dense fog is likely this morning in Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan, and the I-76 Corridor through 9am. It might even linger through Lunch and into afternoon in Greeley.

Patch fog in Denver burns away revealing sunshine today. Highs around 45.

Saturday looks abnormally warm near 60 with sunshine. A mountain wave cloud is possible Saturday afternoon.

The next storm system arrives in the Mountains on Sunday and in Denver on Monday morning.

Expect snow and gusty wind in the Mountains on Sunday, 3-6 inches. Another 1-2″ Monday before the storm exits Colorado.

Light snow could brush Denver and the Front Range late Sunday into Monday morning. 1″ or less accumulation. Highs drop into the 30s and 40s on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Drier Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday.

Next storm system arrives on Friday with mountain snow.

