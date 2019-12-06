Denver police ask for public’s help locating suspect in Lincoln Park homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the community can help investigators find a suspect in a homicide case.

About 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, the body of 34-year-old Yves Gakuba was found in an alley in the 800 block of North Mariposa Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Gakuba died of asphyxia.

Police say Gakuba was last seen leaving a bar in the 1700 block of East Evans Avenue about 2:15 a.m. the same day.

Gakuba left with a male who was driving an older red or maroon sedan.

Police believe the suspect is a white male between 5′ 10″ and 6′ tall. He has a thin build.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers shared the following video of the suspect:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information.