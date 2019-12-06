× Colorado state Rep. Kimmi Lewis dies at 62

DENVER — Colorado state Rep. Kimmi Lewis has died at the age of 62, her family announced Friday.

Lewis died Friday morning following her third battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones when she passed.

Lewis, a Republican, represented House District 64. The rural district covers a large portion of the Plains and includes the communities of Las Animas, Limon and Lamar.

“Kimmi was many things throughout her life – daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, rancher, business owner, advocate, devout follower of Christ, and proud representative of her rural district in the State Legislature. But the common threads throughout her time on earth were her strong ties to the land she was born and raised on and her unwavering principles,” her family said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Lewis’ family described her as a strong advocate for her constituents, especially for issues related to agriculture and property rights.

“…She was the epitome of a strong, passionate, and heroic American who was committed to her family while faithfully serving her community. Her patriotism, strength, and resolve were unmatched and we pray her character lives on in all of us,” her family said.

Colorado GOP Chairman Rep. Ken Buck released the following statement on Lewis’ passing:

“On behalf of all Colorado Republicans, we are deeply saddened by Representative Lewis’ passing. Kimmi Lewis was a strong leader in the legislature and her absence will certainly not go unnoticed in the upcoming session,” said Buck. “Kimmi Lewis has been a strong advocate for our state’s farmers and ranchers. She will be remembered as a treasured member of the community who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Coloradans.”

Colorado Democrats Chair Morgan Carroll released the statement below:

“Representative Lewis was a strong, principled legislator who represented her community with pride and tenacity. On behalf of the Colorado Democratic Party, we send our condolences to her family, friends, and the community she represented. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this sad time,” said Carroll.

Memorial services for Lewis have not yet been publicly announced.