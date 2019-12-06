At least one officer involved in shooting near 92nd and Federal

Posted 10:13 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, December 6, 2019

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — At least one officer was involved in a shooting near West 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard Friday night, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene say the shooting occurred following a major crash involving at least three vehicles.

The intersection of 92nd and Federal is partially closed. Traffic is being diverted. Drivers should avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was killed in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

